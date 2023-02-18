The popular actors from the Indian television Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohsin Khan have time and again been the coolest when it comes to fashion. Owing to that, here again the popular dreamboats from the industry have now shared stunning updos in blazers and we are in love through and out. The stars shared pictures on active social media handle, looking absolutely dope in their classy blazers.

Mohsin Khan, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to his social media handle to share some stunning pictures from an event. The actor can be seen wearing a stylish sequinned designed black blazer suit. He topped it on his formal white shirt. Keeping his hair messy and brushed back, he posed with his beautiful smile for the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Mohsin Khan wrote, “Have a sprinting day”

Check out-

Khan sparked to fame with his work as Kartik Goenka in the show YRKKH. Later he appeared in an array of music videos, that garnered a lot of views and praises from the audience.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, the Kundali Bhagya fame actor has dropped in his dope look as Peaky Blinders once again. The actor has always shown his obsession with the character, and these stunning lookalike photoshoot series happens to be one of the most intimidating out of all.

In the pictures, we can see him wearing a similar outfit that to Peaky Blinders. He wore a long black trench coat, topped on his all-black suit, formal white shirt and a hat. He completed the look with black shades.

Have a look-

The actor sparked to fame with his amazing acting prowess. Some of his notable works include Naagin 5, Kundali Bhagya, Sherdil Shergill and others.