Watch: Ashnoor Kaur takes a sarcastic dig at Covid lockdown

Ashnoor Kaur shares a hilarious dig about covid lockdown, check out video down beneath

Ashnoor Kaur takes a hilarious dig at covid lockdown with her latest video on social media handle. The video is super relatable to her fans. Check out below to know what’s happening.

Ashnoor Kaur shares hilarious video

In the video, we can see Anushka Sen taking a hilarious dig at the instance. In the first segment, she talks about the future kids 2090, who will be reading about Covid pandemic all crazy in their history books. However, the actress in the next segment shows how actually the pandemic went for most of the urban population, that is dancing on Instagram reels.

Check out-

Ashnoor Kaur’s work front

Ashnoor started her career in acting as a child artist in the TV series “Jhansi Ki Rani” in 2009. She gained popularity for her role as Naira Singhania in the TV series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” in 2011. Ashnoor has also appeared in other popular TV shows like “Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha,” “Mahabharat,” and “Patiala Babes.”

The actress is currently one of the leading social media influencers. She owns a whopping number of fan following on her Instagram handle. She also runs a show of her own, as of now.

Covid lockdown

the first case of COVID-19 was reported in January 2020. Since then, the virus has spread rapidly across the country, prompting the government to impose a nationwide lockdown in March 2020. The lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of the virus and to give the healthcare system time to prepare for the outbreak.

The lockdown, which lasted for several months, had a significant impact on the economy and the daily lives of the people. Many businesses were forced to shut down, and millions of people lost their jobs. The education sector was also affected, with schools and universities closed, and students forced to take online classes.