Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the leading shows. The show has clocked more than 15 years now and still happens to be on the top with its compelling trp rates. All thanks to the engaging comic content that the show has given to us over the years, and still happens to ring on the top.

Not just that, the show has also paved ways to several stars and aspiring actors to reach a milestone. Needless to say, Raj Anadkat is definitely one of them. The actor joined the show back in 2017 replacing Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu and earned immense love with his work amongst the netizens. However, it’s been few months that the actor said goodbye to the show and venture out in different ways in career.

Owing to that, he was recently featured in the ad by Manyavar where he got the chance to work with Ranveer Singh. He also owns a YouTube channel with a whopping number of followers. Time and again he has shared vlogs and videos of his culinary skills, vacations and more.

As of now, the actor being an active Instagram user took to his Instagram handle to share a video, as he joins in the trend Tum Tum. The trendy catchy song has been going viral on the internet of late, and so are the signature steps.

And now, Anadkat being a grand dancer aced the signature steps like a pro. He shared the video on his gram, looking dope in his casual wear.

Here take a look-

