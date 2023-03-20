Shivangi Joshi and Zain Imam are set with their new venture together, for ‘bekaboo’. It is an upcoming show that shall stream on COLORS TV. Owing to that, the stars have now shared pictures and some sneak peek from the sets on their Instagram handle. Scroll down beneath to check on what they are up to.

Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning mirror selfie. The actress can be seen all decked up in a stylish mint green chiffon saree. She teamed the six-yards with golden embellished matching blouse. The actress completed the look with her mid-parted wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she completed it with filled-in eyebrows, kohled dewy eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with a pair of oxidised earrings.

Sharing the picture, Shivangi Joshi wrote, “#bekaboo 🤍 Playing Rajpari was truly a magical experience and an experimental decision. Thank you @ektarkapoor maam for believing in me and making me a part of your magnum opus. So happy & proud that team @balajitelefilmslimited and @colorstv is taking Indian television to new heights, making such a grand, magical show like this one. Watch Bekaboo, tonight at 9pm on Colors.”

Zain Imam

Zain Imam on the other hand shared a picture from the green room. The actor can be seen all stylish in black sleeveless t-shirt. Clicking the casual selfie with his iPhone camera, the actor urged his fans to watch Bekaboo on COLORS TV. He wrote, “TONIGHT at 9pm @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor @colorstv #pratham #specialappearance #blinkandmiss #bekaboo #avatar DONT FORGET TO TUNE IN TONIGHT”

Have a look-