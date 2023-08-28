Watch: Shivangi Joshi goes preppy in red mini dress, grooves to Disha Patani’s song ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’

Shivangi Joshi, the television sensation known for her acting prowess, recently unleashed her inner dance diva with a preppy performance that set the internet on fire. She grooved to the beats of the chartbuster “Kyun Karu Fikar,” a song featuring none other than the Bollywood stunner Disha Patani. Shivangi, who has won hearts on the small screen, showcased her incredible dancing skills on her Instagram handle, and needless to say, it was a showstopper!

In this scintillating video, Shivangi sported a preppy red-hot midi dress that perfectly matched her high-octane energy. With her long ponytail swaying to the rhythm, she was a vision of pure enthusiasm. Her makeup choice, featuring dewy eyes and pink lips, added a touch of glam to the already sizzling performance.

As she danced her heart out, Shivangi captioned the post with a playful “Kyu Karu Fikar” accompanied by a white heart emoji. And really, why worry when you can dance your worries away like Shivangi Joshi?

Check out the video

But Shivangi is not just about her dance moves; she’s a versatile talent who has made her mark on Indian television with her outstanding performances in shows like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” With her acting chops and infectious energy, she continues to be a fan favorite, both on and off the dance floor. So, whether she’s emoting on screen or grooving to the latest tunes, Shivangi Joshi knows how to steal the show!