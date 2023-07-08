Watch: Shivangi Joshi High In Monsoon Hangover

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi has come a long way in her career over the years. The audience has always praised her acting skills. Besides that, her social media presence keeps her at the top of the buzz. The diva in her late Instagram dump is high in the hangover. Let’s check it out below

Shivangi Joshi’s Monsoon Hangover

In the latest Instagram dump, the diva is seen enjoying the moody monsoon weather. The video starts with the actress walking in mild rain. She donned a beautiful chikankari kurta paired with sharara pants. Her open hairstyle, rosy makeup, and beautiful black bindi rounded her appearance.

She flaunted her charisma throughout the video, dancing in the rain and embracing the beauty of nature. Her wet look is too hot to handle. Shivangi Joshi played Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s song Baarish Aayi Hai by Javed Mohsin, Shreya Ghoshal, and Stebin Ban.

Shivangi Joshi often shares gorgeous and engaging videos on her profile to keep her fans hooked with her. She is a powerhouse of talent who never misses a chance to enjoy her time doing things she likes. She has been known for roles in shows like Begusarai, Balika Vaddhu, Jab We Matched, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and many others.

What's your take on this?