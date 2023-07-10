ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are the most adored couple in the industry. The duo are dancing their heart out in the latest Instagram dump; check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jul,2023 21:00:37
Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832427

Shraddha Arya is known for her fashion and style. She is the epitome of elegance with her beauty and style. Currently, the actress is having a great time with her friend and ex-Kundali Bhagya cast. Now the video of Karan and Preeta, aka Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, dancing is going viral on the internet.

Shraddha Arya shared a post yesterday in her rosy avatar. The diva donned a pink rosy silk saree with embroidered detailing. She paired it with a matching blouse. In addition, the princess choker necklace accessorized her look. She blushed with her rosy and sparkling makeup.

Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832415

Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832416

Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832417

The actress is currently attending her friend’s wedding, where she met with her ex Kundali Bhagya actors. The actress shared a post with her on-screen sister Anjum Fakih. The duo styled themselves in ethnic drapes. Shraddha wore a beautiful pink lehenga with matching accessories and makeup, while Anjum donned a beautiful green embroidered anarkali.

Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832419

Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832420

Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832421

Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832422

Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832423

Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing 832425

On the other hand, the actress shared another post with her on-screen partner Dheeraj Dhoopar. In the shared video, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are seen dancing like crazy to the Punjabi song. The actor wore a black embellished kurta with matching pants. Their amazing bond still continues even after they don’t work together. The diva captioned the post, “Dhol Bajne Laga..”

Did you enjoy watching the iconic duo dance together? Follow IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

