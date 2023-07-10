Watch: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Go Crazy Together Dancing

Shraddha Arya is known for her fashion and style. She is the epitome of elegance with her beauty and style. Currently, the actress is having a great time with her friend and ex-Kundali Bhagya cast. Now the video of Karan and Preeta, aka Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, dancing is going viral on the internet.

Shraddha Arya shared a post yesterday in her rosy avatar. The diva donned a pink rosy silk saree with embroidered detailing. She paired it with a matching blouse. In addition, the princess choker necklace accessorized her look. She blushed with her rosy and sparkling makeup.

The actress is currently attending her friend’s wedding, where she met with her ex Kundali Bhagya actors. The actress shared a post with her on-screen sister Anjum Fakih. The duo styled themselves in ethnic drapes. Shraddha wore a beautiful pink lehenga with matching accessories and makeup, while Anjum donned a beautiful green embroidered anarkali.

On the other hand, the actress shared another post with her on-screen partner Dheeraj Dhoopar. In the shared video, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are seen dancing like crazy to the Punjabi song. The actor wore a black embellished kurta with matching pants. Their amazing bond still continues even after they don’t work together. The diva captioned the post, “Dhol Bajne Laga..”

