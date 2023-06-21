Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Special Party In Rishikesh

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram yesterday and shared an update about her vacation. The actress is having a fun time in Rishikesh with her girls. And the pictures, videos, and reels featuring her quirkiness are going viral on the internet. And today the actress dropped a video from her special party. Let’s check out.

Shraddha Arya New Reel

In the latest reel shared, the actress can be seen dressed in a white lehenga with matching accessories and makeup. While one of her friends was dressed in a red lehenga, and she was the one who was soon going to get married. And the girls danced around with the bride and made her feel special.

Shraddha captioned her post, “Have You Heard Of a Bachelorette In Rishikesh & in Lehengas? Yes, we do the Unusual and make it look beautiful too..”

Later in her Instagram story, the diva can be seen dancing and flaunting aadaye. The actress can attract attention and leave everyone startled with her style and fashion.

While Shraddha Arya got married to Naval Officer Rahul Nagal in 2021 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends, ever since then, their regular share of pictures and videos has kept her fans entertained.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your opinion in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.