ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Special Party In Rishikesh

Shraddha Arya is currently vacationing with her girls in Uttrakhand. The glimpse from her vacation went viral in no time. And yet again, the diva is seen enjoying the special party

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jun,2023 20:00:56
Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Special Party In Rishikesh

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram yesterday and shared an update about her vacation. The actress is having a fun time in Rishikesh with her girls. And the pictures, videos, and reels featuring her quirkiness are going viral on the internet. And today the actress dropped a video from her special party. Let’s check out.

Shraddha Arya New Reel

In the latest reel shared, the actress can be seen dressed in a white lehenga with matching accessories and makeup. While one of her friends was dressed in a red lehenga, and she was the one who was soon going to get married. And the girls danced around with the bride and made her feel special.

Shraddha captioned her post, “Have You Heard Of a Bachelorette In Rishikesh & in Lehengas? Yes, we do the Unusual and make it look beautiful too..”

Later in her Instagram story, the diva can be seen dancing and flaunting aadaye. The actress can attract attention and leave everyone startled with her style and fashion.

While Shraddha Arya got married to Naval Officer Rahul Nagal in 2021 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends, ever since then, their regular share of pictures and videos has kept her fans entertained.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your opinion in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
All About Shraddha Arya’s Girls’ Vacation Vibes, Check Out
All About Shraddha Arya’s Girls’ Vacation Vibes, Check Out
Shraddha Arya’s Character Preeta Has Her Star In The Sky, Check Deets
Shraddha Arya’s Character Preeta Has Her Star In The Sky, Check Deets
You’re not fat…: Shraddha Arya’s simple hack to success
You’re not fat…: Shraddha Arya’s simple hack to success
Shraddha Arya bids farewell to filters in new pic, fans in awe
Shraddha Arya bids farewell to filters in new pic, fans in awe
Shraddha Arya Loves These Basic Life Chores; Check Out
Shraddha Arya Loves These Basic Life Chores; Check Out
Watch: Shraddha Arya Reveals Her Natural Hair Look, Flaunts Her Real Skin
Watch: Shraddha Arya Reveals Her Natural Hair Look, Flaunts Her Real Skin
Latest Stories
Mumma’s Boy Armaan Malik Wishes His Mother On Her Birthday; See Pics
Mumma’s Boy Armaan Malik Wishes His Mother On Her Birthday; See Pics
Find Out: What Makes Shruti Haasan Happy And Upset?
Find Out: What Makes Shruti Haasan Happy And Upset?
Nia Sharma Feels Amusing In The Hollywood Walk Of Fame; Watch
Nia Sharma Feels Amusing In The Hollywood Walk Of Fame; Watch
Sneak Peek Into Akshara Singh And Kajal Sharda’s Inspirational Yoga Positions
Sneak Peek Into Akshara Singh And Kajal Sharda’s Inspirational Yoga Positions
Subhashree Ganguly Sparkles In Grey Saree For Award Night
Subhashree Ganguly Sparkles In Grey Saree For Award Night
Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan
Read Latest News