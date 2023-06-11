ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Shraddha Arya Reveals Her Natural Hair Look, Flaunts Her Real Skin

The gorgeous Shraddha Arya is a fashion queen of the Hindi entertainment business. The actress, in her latest story, revealed her natural hair and skin; check out the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Jun,2023 04:20:40
Shraddha Arya is a heartthrob diva who has impressed her fans through her acting skills. Her fans love her flawless glow whenever she is snapped. She has a rich and glowing look. This makes her one of the favourites among the fans. She is an inspiration for others. You might have always seen her decked up in make, so you will be shocked to see her natural face. Let’s check out.

In the latest Instagram dump, Shraddha shared a glimpse of natural skin. The actress said, “I don’t know if you know, but this is how my hair looks after hair wash if I don’t use any hair dryer, straightening, and that’s how my skin looks without any filter.”

Her natural hair looked curled and silky. While her skin appeared glowing, isn’t she look gorgeous even without makeup?

Shraddha Arya loves to share every detail about her with her fans. And so she keeps her social media handles updated regularly. Her fans wait for her to share new pictures, reels, or updates. Her engagement posts keep her fans hooked on her. She has millions of fan following on her account. Recently she shared a video from her party last night. Also, she loves to spend time with her homies on weekends.

What’s your reaction to this, share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

