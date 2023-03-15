Shraddha Arya is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. The actress has been doing a good quality work in the Hindi TV industry for many years and well, seeing the kind of love and positive reception that she’s got from her fans all over the country, we can certainly say it very loud and clear that Kundali Bhagya as a show has indeed got a lot of success because of the dedication and promise that she’s shown from her end. She’s extremely delightful to work with as a professional and well, in real life, she’s extremely hilarious and fun to have around. Her style game and vogue quotient is quite amazing and well, that’s why, innumerable young girls all over the country look upto her for swag goals.

So, to tell you all a little bit about Shraddha Arya and her latest social media post, what do we currently get to witness from her end? Well, right now, just like the entire country, even Shraddha Arya has been gripped entirely by the Naatu Naatu fever after the song won an Oscar award for the category of the ‘Best Original Song’ and well, the news update has certainly impressed one and all and made everyone very happy and delighted. Well, do you all wan to check out how Shraddha Arya actually danced to the beats of the song with her gang? See below folks –

Well, we all know for a fact that Shraddha Arya is a good actor. But hey, what is your opinion on her dancing skills folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com