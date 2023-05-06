Watch: Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur dance to 'Oh Ho Ho' song (inside party footage leaked)

Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur caught up breaking a leg to the song Ishq Tadpave, the video goes viral on the internet, check out

If you are an Indian you must relate to the emotions, we all hold with Ishq Tadpave. “Ishq Tadpave” was so special to us! Its ability to transcend language and cultural barriers, and appeal to a wide range of audiences. The song became a staple at weddings, parties, and other festive occasions, and continues to be played even today, over two decades after its release.

Owing to that, it looks like that the popular tv actors Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur too had their grand moment dancing to the song on beats.

Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur dancing to Ishq Tadpave

The video is probably from Ashnoor Kaur’s 19th birthday. We can see the two dancing their hearts out to the preppy song. Showcasing their grand moves on beats, Nigam shared the video and wrote, “Ashnoor Kaur with laughing emoji Buddy vs buddy”

Here take a look-

Ishq Tadpave song

“Ishq Tadpave”, the iconic Punjabi dance number, has been a cultural phenomenon ever since its release in 2000. The song, which was performed by Sukhbir Singh, quickly became a chartbuster and went on to become one of the most beloved songs of its time. From its peppy beats to its catchy lyrics, “Ishq Tadpave” had all the elements that made it an instant hit with audiences. The song’s signature line, “Oh ho ho ho”, became a cultural catchphrase that is still remembered and loved by people today.

The music video for “Ishq Tadpave” was equally iconic, featuring a young and vibrant Sukhbir Singh dancing to the beats of the song in a colorful and energetic setting. The video perfectly captured the essence of the song, and became an instant sensation with audiences.