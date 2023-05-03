Watch: Siddharth Nigam shares unseen BTS action sequence from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Ashi Singh says, "return to work"

Check out how Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are winning hearts with their latest social media posts

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two of the most loved and admired young talents that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, we truly love the spirit that they have shown in all these years and how. The two of them were earlier seen in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga TV show and well, no wonder, fans have simply loved their stunning and sensational chemistry for real and in the true sense of the term. The two of them are really good friends in life and well, that’s why, whenever they have new projects coming, they always show a lot of love and support to each other for the sake of their fans.

Check out the latest social media activities of Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh:

The thing with both Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh is that come what may, they both love to share new and engaging photos, videos and reels on their social media handle to entertain their fans. Well, let’s check out what’s the latest happening at their end. While Siddharth Nigam is seen winning hearts with his unseen BTS footage from his action sequence, Ashi Singh, on the other hand has shared a cute Instagram selfie story where she talks about returning to shoot. Well, do you want to check out all of it? See below folks –

Work Front:

Siddharth Nigam was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ashi Singh, on the other hand has been doing a terrific job in the popular Hindi TV show ‘Meet’. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com