Watch: Sunayana Fozdar gets her fitness routine on check

The TMKOC diva left everyone in awe as she effortlessly rocked her stylish gym avatar, serving nothing but fitness goals! In a captivating video, Sunayana revealed her secret to staying unstoppable, even on days when motivation seems to wane.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jul,2023 16:20:14
Sunayana Fozdar, popularly known as Anjali bhabhi, amused her fans by sharing glimpses from her invigorating fitness routine. The diva left everyone in awe as she effortlessly rocked her stylish gym avatar, serving nothing but fitness goals! In a captivating video, Sunayana revealed her secret to staying unstoppable, even on days when motivation seems to wane.

The mini vlog showcased Sunayana’s dedication to her gym regimen, where she fearlessly pushed herself to new heights. Little did her fans know that this particular day wasn’t all smooth sailing! Sunayana candidly shared that she had endured an unexpected mishap during a shoot, hurting her toe nail. Despite being in considerable pain, she transformed her discomfort into sheer determination, proving that nothing can hold her back!

Check out-

With a playful wink, Sunayana expressed how she always manages to turn her pain into power, exuding a true champion’s spirit! And it wasn’t just her tenacity that inspired her followers; she also treated them to one of her all-time favorite morning motivation songs—appropriately titled “Unstoppable.” What better way to conquer the day than with an infectious dose of positivity and upbeat tunes?

Sunayana Fozdar’s journey to staying fit and motivated became a true source of inspiration for her fans. Her infectious energy and determination showed that setbacks are just stepping stones on the path to greatness. As her followers cheered her on and embraced her powerful mantra, Sunayana’s gym routine became a reminder that no challenge is too big for a true go-getter!

