The Tum Tum fever is taking over the internet as of late. The song has been getting way too popular amongst the social media stars, and now with that, the leading tv stars are also vibing in it. Owing to that; we recently got our eyes struck with Nakuul Mehta and Sunayana Fozdar’s dance videos online, where the two could be seen dancing off to the song like pro dancers.

Sunayana Fozdar is an active social media user. Time and again the actress has settled us with pure goals with her regular fashion posts and pictures on social media, given that, her fan following over the years. The actress gained fame after she joined the show tmkoc as Anjali Bhabhi.

Coming to Fozdar’s latest video online, we can see her in mood for some fun as she dances to the song Tum Tum with her gorgeous friends. In the video, we can see Sunayana wearing a blue floral t-shirt along with beige pants. Her friends looked stunning too in the video.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “So This happened last night !!!!

Girlfriends who are as crazy as you and vibe with you

Happy Galentines © © @tanvithakker @shraddhajaiswal

Thanks for capturing this masterpiece

Team:

%: @aadityakapadia

Sleeping Director @kunalbhambwani”

On the other hand Nakuul Mehta shared a video straight from his terrace. He aced the signature steps with full power with his friend in the video. What we also loved about his video, is how cool and stunning he looked in his yellow striped green sweatshirt. He completed the look with yellow beige pants and sneaker shoes. He completed the look with messy hair and tough beard look.