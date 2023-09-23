Television | Celebrities

Wedding Dress Code For Men: Cues from Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Shabir Ahluwalia

In this fashion-forward exploration, we draw cues from the impeccable fashion sense of three dashing actors - Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar, and Shabir Ahluwalia.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Sep,2023 23:09:55
As the wedding season approaches, gentlemen everywhere are gearing up to put their best sartorial foot forward. When it comes to dressing for the occasion, we often turn to our style icons for inspiration. In this fashion-forward exploration, we draw cues from the impeccable fashion sense of three dashing actors – Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar, and Shabir Ahluwalia. Join us on this sartorial journey as we dissect the wedding dress code for men, emphasizing the art of selecting the perfect wedding dress suits for men.

Harshad Chopda: The Epitome of Timeless Sophistication

If there’s one actor who effortlessly exudes timeless sophistication, it’s Harshad Chopda. Known for his suave charm and impeccable style, Harshad often opts for classic wedding attire that never goes out of fashion. For gentlemen looking to emulate his style, a traditional black or navy blue tuxedo is the way to go. A well-fitted tuxedo paired with a crisp white dress shirt, a sleek black bowtie, and polished black patent leather shoes is a recipe for understated elegance. Don’t forget to add a pocket square for that extra touch of refinement. Here, Harshad picked up a glam silk blazer suit in the tone of purple.

Sumedh Mudgalkar: The Art of Fusion

Sumedh Mudgalkar, with his youthful exuberance and experimental style, offers a fresh take on wedding attire for men. For those who want to infuse a bit of creativity into their wedding ensemble, Sumedh’s approach is an inspiration. Consider a tailored Indo-Western fusion outfit – a bandhgala jacket in rich, jewel-toned silk paired with well-fitted trousers. Accessorize with a statement brooch and leather loafers to achieve a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Sumedh’s style encourages you to step out of your comfort zone and make a statement on the big day.

Shabir Ahluwalia: The Dapper Maverick

Shabir Ahluwalia, the epitome of dapper style, knows how to turn heads with his impeccable wedding attire choices. For those who want to make a bold yet tasteful statement, Shabir’s fashion playbook is the way to go. Opt for a three-piece suit in a deep, rich color like burgundy or forest green. The key to achieving Shabir’s level of sophistication lies in the comfort – a shirt, that doesn’t need to fit you to every inch, a pocket square that complements the suit, and well-shined oxford shoes. This look is all about commanding attention while exuding confidence and charisma.

Choosing the Perfect Wedding Dress Suit for Men

Now that we’ve delved into the distinctive styles of these three actors, it’s time to consider your own wedding attire. When selecting the perfect wedding dress suit for men, remember that fit is paramount. Invest in a suit that is tailored to your body, ensuring it accentuates your physique while allowing you to move comfortably.

The choice of fabric is equally important. For classic elegance, opt for wool or wool-blend suits, while lightweight linen or cotton suits are ideal for outdoor summer weddings. Don’t be afraid to experiment with colours and patterns, but always ensure they align with the wedding’s theme and formality.

In conclusion, gentlemen, let your inner fashionista shine on the wedding day. Take inspiration from these stylish actors but don’t forget to add your personal touch to your wedding attire. Whether you lean towards timeless sophistication like Harshad, the fusion style of Sumedh, or the bold charisma of Shabir, remember that confidence is the key to looking and feeling your best on this special occasion. So, suit up, gentlemen, and make heads turn as you celebrate love in style!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

