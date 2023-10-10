“What a day” Mouni Roy drops photodump from Qatar, husband Suraj Nambiar, Disha Patani & Krishna Shroff caught candid

Highlights:

Mouni Roy explores F1 with Disha Patani and husband Suraj Nambiar.

Also joins Krishna Shroff, the sister of Bollywood sensation Tiger Shroff.

Mouni Roy treated her fans to a thrilling glimpse of her recent adventure at the Formula 1 race held in the vibrant city of Doha, Qatar. What added an extra layer of charm and excitement to this outing was the presence of her close friend and fellow actress, Disha Patani, who shared in the fun and excitement. Mouni generously took to her Instagram account to share a captivating series of photos, providing a vivid account of their memorable Formula 1 experience.

In the shared photos, one could spot Mouni Roy striking poses alongside Krishna Shroff, the sister of Bollywood sensation Tiger Shroff. Notably, Mouni’s husband was also a part of this exciting journey, making it a memorable group outing. Mouni’s caption for the photos was enthusiastic, exclaiming, “What a day at the F1 yesterday! Now back to reality.” Disha Patani, equally thrilled by the adventure, expressed her joy by showering heart emojis in the comments section. It’s worth mentioning that just a short while ago, Mouni Roy celebrated her 38th birthday in the romantic city of Paris, surrounded by her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and a close-knit group of friends.

In a touching tribute on her own Instagram account, Disha Patani conveyed her deep affection and appreciation for Mouni Roy with a heartfelt birthday message. Disha thoughtfully curated a beautiful collection of photos and videos that beautifully captured the essence of their cherished friendship. Her heartfelt caption read, “My Monz. You are extraordinary and have profoundly influenced my life in the most wondrous way this year. All my fondest memories are intertwined with you. Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul, inside and out. I cherish you immensely. Keep radiating your contagious love and positive energy wherever you go. I love you.”

Mouni Roy’s journey as an actor

Mouni Roy’s journey in the world of entertainment has been nothing short of remarkable. She started with “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” and rose to prominence with her captivating role in “Naagin.” Successfully transitioning to Bollywood, Mouni marked her grand entrance alongside Akshay Kumar in the film “Gold” in 2018. Last year, she graced the silver screen with her presence in Ayan Mukerji’s highly-anticipated magnum opus, “Brahmastra.”