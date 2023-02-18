The most endearing couples in the television industry include Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after meeting in college and are now happy parents of a son named Sufi. 2 star Bade Achhe Lagte Hai A fun-loving couple, Nakuul Mehta and his wife have always stood by one another. Last year the couple marked a decade counting to their marriage. Their love and romance always seemed to be budding and new. Owing to that, this latest video, featuring the couple having a good time with each other prove the same.

In the video, we can see the couple having a great time at a café. Nakuul Mehta can be seen enjoying his refreshing drink, while Jankee gets busy with her nail filing. While that, Nakuul and Jankee made a hilarious relatable content on couples who have dated for some years and how they interact after getting all monotonous, just with ‘Baki saab theek’.

Check out the video here-

Before deciding to move their relationship to the next level which included their parents, Nakuul and Jankee dated for nine years straight. Because although Nakuul would have wed Jankee at age 18, the choice was difficult. Because Nakuul was neither a Gujarati nor a businessman, Jankee’s traditional Gujarati family was wary of him. Nakuul eventually talked to her family until they accepted. Then he made the decision to get down to his knees and ask Jankee to marry him.

Sharing about the incident, he said, ‘At 2 am, I proposed to her on Marine Drive with a 5-page poem I’d written. Thankfully she said ‘yes’ before the cops came after us!’, as quoted by Pink Villa.