Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar are two of the leading stars from the television industry. The stars have been popular for their amazing work on the screen with shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Naagin. However that’s not all that have kept them popular amongst the netizens but also their timeless fashion classics on social media. And here’s how they are up with their game again.

Mohsin Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a candid picture with the legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly. He visited him when he came to Kolkata for a visit. In the picture, we can see Khan wearing a black hoodie along with jeans. Sourav Ganguly looked stunning in grey satin shirt and black pants.

However this is a throwback picture that Khan reshared on his Instagram stories. Earlier sharing the picture with a special post, Khan wrote, “A Pleasure and a complete FanBoy moment meeting Sourav Ganguly! “Men in Blue Should play Fearless Cricket” A beautiful message from d former BCCI president for our team heading to World cup this year”

Dheeraj Dhoopar on the other hand shared a candid sunkissed picture on his Instagram stories. The actor looked stunning wearing a pista green t-shirt. The actor completed the look with messy gelled hair and stubble beard. The actor looked perfect as he poses intense in the selfie.

DD was last seen in the show Sherdil Shergill, before that he was seen Kundali Bhagya that he left last year owing to his paternal leave. The actor welcomed his first child Zayn, last year.

Check out:

For more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz