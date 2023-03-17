Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani are two of the most loved and admired young actors that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Both of them have been actively working since a very young and tender age and well, today, they must be immensely proud and happy of how far they have managed to come in their professional lives. Both of them have worked immensely hard to become a part of the entertainment industry and well, today, they certainly deserve all the love and appreciation that they get from their fans in their respective professional lives. While Raj Anadkat has left the show long time back, Palak Sindhwani continues to impress with her presence in the show and well, that’s why we love Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah even more.

Whenever Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani share cute and adorable photos, videos and Instagram reels on their respective social media handles to woo and entertain their fans in the best ways possible, netizens always love it and can’t keep calm for real. Both of them always give their fans a sneak-peek into their personal lives and well, that’s what we genuinely love the most. Well, do you all want to check out and understand better as to what’s happening at their end? See below folks –

