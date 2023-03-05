The Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha continues to give us goals with her travel diaries. The actress is a wanderer at heart and has time and again been on the frontline giving goals to her fans with her everyday travel moments on Instagram. Owing to that, the actress has now shared yet another couple of pictures from her travel gram, where we can see her all stunning, having her moment to herself amid the crowd.

In the pictures, we can see Sriti Jha sitting on the staircase. The actress looked stunning as she wore a stylish black down padded jacket. She teamed the look with black co-Ord set and white sneakers. For makeup, she prepped it up with bold cherry red lips, black shades and a white beanie cap. Sharing the pictures, Sriti Jha wrote in the caption saying, “XOXO”.

Here take a look-

In the pictures, we can see Sriti Jha dropping in pictures that feature her three different moods. Keeping her gorgeous smile intact in every picture, the actress gave us nothing but rampant goals.

On the work front, Sriti Jha became a household name with her role Pragya in the show Kumkum Bhagya. Soon after that, she went to star in other tv shows and got featured in reality shows too. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 back-to-back. In both the show, the actress pulled off some noteworthy performances.

Speaking of her above fashion outlooks, what are your takeaways from the candid winter warm look? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com