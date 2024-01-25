What’s Special In Raj Anadkat’s Lunch Thali? Find Here

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Raj Anadkat is known for his stint in the legendary comedy; apart from that, his social media engagement keeps him in top buzz. However, it’s not his new style of party glimpse but something that his fans aren’t expecting. The actor revealed his special lunch thali and must see what’s there. So, let’s check out below.

Raj Anadkat Special Lunch Thali

We often wonder if an actor’s life is full of enjoyment and good food. Well, indeed, it is true after witnessing Raj Anadkat’s special lunch thali. It’s not a normal thali but something mouth-watering. His lunch thali has all the dishes you might have been thinking about this afternoon, and you should not miss this.

Sharing a glimpse of his Thali, Raj Anadkat wrote, “Photo dump” His thali has dishes like dal, mong bhaji, basundhi, paneer, batata bhaji, mix bhaji, meethi chutney, green chutney, red chutney, papaya chutney, dahi wade, onions, lemon, pickle, bread, chapati, tandoori, and the list goes on. Undoubtedly, this might have made you feel hungry, and so did we. Who wouldn’t like to enjoy such a wholesome thali at lunch? And we guess Raj couldn’t resist any of the items on the plate.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.