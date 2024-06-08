Who Nailed the Look? Paras Kalnawat’s Casual Vibe Vs. Maniesh Paul’s Shirtless Style

Paras Kalnawat and Maniesh Paul are notable figures in the Indian entertainment industry, each having made a mark in different spheres. They are not only known for their acting skills but also for their fashion appearance. Both are influential in fashion, often setting trends and inspiring their fans with their unique looks. Today, they came for a stunning appearance in their style. Take a look at the photos below-

Paras Kalnawat And Maniesh Paul’s Style Appearance-

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat, with his unique fashion sense, embodies a laid-back, casual look. His choice of comfortable and stylish outfits, such as a black round neckline, half-sleeves, side printed T-shirt, and track pants with a multi-colored cartoon print on the hemline, reflects his individuality. Paras’s minimal accessories, like a cool watch and pink-white sneakers, add a personal touch to his outfit, making it relatable to his fans.

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul’s confident style showcases his dedication to fitness. His shirtless photos, a testament to his hard work, make a strong style statement that is both daring and impressive. Maniesh’s edgy elements, like black pants and messy hairstyle, enhance his overall look, inspiring his fans to embrace their unique style confidently.

Paras offers a more accessible and comfortable look, while Maniesh’s style is more fitness-focused. Both looks are trendy and appealing.