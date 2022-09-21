Parth Samthaan and Dheeraj Dhoopar, the two handsomest boys from the television industry have now gotten us stumped with pure fashion goals, as they flaunted their latest staples on social media handles, giving us pure goals.

Parth Samthaan

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor has shared a stunning set of pictures flaunting his exclusive humongous shoe collection with fans. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Groceries? May be… Shoes? Definitely”

Take a look-

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The Kundali Bhagya actor has shared a couple of pictures, flaunting his stylish winter staple, wearing a sheer green pantsuit that he topped with a checkered grey trench coat. He teamed the look with classy sneakers and gelled hairdo.

Check out-