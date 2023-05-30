Why is Neil Bhatt so happy and excited?

In the television realm, Neil Bhatt has consistently delivered captivating performances that have garnered him widespread acclaim and a devoted fan base. His ability to embody diverse characters and bring them to life with authenticity and depth has set him apart as a true talent. Whether portraying intense and complex roles or charming and light-hearted ones, Bhatt’s presence on the small screen has always been captivating.

However, it isn’t his astounding acting prowess on the screens over the years but also his funky fashion preps that he gets adorned in. Owing to that, the actor is now giving us nothing but goals with his latest tropical fashion for summer. Scroll below to check, as we decoded his look for the day.

Neil Bhatt’s style in tropical attire

In the pictures, that Neil Bhatt shared on his social media handle, we can see the actor adorned in a stylish tropical printed white baggy shirt. He completed the look with stylish denim baggy joggers. The actor completed the look with messy hairdo, a smirk on his face and a pair of classy sneakers. Sharing the candid pictures on his social media handle, Neil wrote, “Warmth in your smile and a light heart equals HAPPINESS !! #neilbhatt #summertime #smile #happysoul”

