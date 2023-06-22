ADVERTISEMENT
“Work…Don’t compete,” Who Ashi Singh is referring to?

Ashi Singh has emerged as a promising actor in the entertainment industry, leaving a lasting impact on viewers with her impressive performances. Scroll below to check her latest social media post

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 23:15:40
Ashi Singh has emerged as a promising actor in the entertainment industry, leaving a lasting impact on viewers with her impressive performances. Known for her roles in popular television shows, she has captivated audiences with her talent and versatility. Ashi gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Naina Agarwal in the beloved show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” where she effortlessly portrayed the innocence and emotions of her character.

Her charismatic work doesn’t end there, however. The actress later to her amazing work in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, starred in the show Aladdin. Even though her stint in the show was small, as Yasmine, the diva made true justice.

Post that, she got starred in the show Meet. The diva portrayed as the lead actress in the show, alongside Shagun. However, to the fans’ disappointment, the show has come to end. It’s been speculated that, nothing’s been well between her and her co-star Shagun. However, later Ashi in an interview brushed off the rumours and said that they share a good professional relationship and are not definitely lovey-dovey friends off the screen.

As of now she has taken the flight as Sumeet, after wrapping up for ‘Meet’. Sumeet is the sequel leap of Meet. However, amid all the buzzes, she has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle, that says ‘If you find someone smarter than you, work with them, don’t compete”

Here take a look-

Wonder who Ashi Singh is referring to with this post? Or is it just an ordinary share on social media? Let us know in the comments

