World Cup Buzz Hits TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar and others cheer for Team India [Watch]

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash today at 2 PM, the cast of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC) has already set the stage for excitement as they geared up to cheer for Team India in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Sunayana Fozdar, aka Anjali Bhabhi, shared a sneak peek behind the scenes from the prime sets of TMKOC in Gokuldham Society.

The lively video, captured by Munmun Dutta, a.k.a. Babita Ji, showcased the TMKOC ensemble, including Komal Bhabhi, Madhavi Bhabhi, Popatlal, Bhide, and others, exuberantly expressing their support for Team India. Fozdar’s caption, “Chak De India,” resonated with the pre-match enthusiasm, setting the tone for what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Check out video:

As the countdown to the match continues, the cricketing world eagerly awaits the showdown between India and Australia at 2 PM today. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is primed for a cricketing spectacle that will mark the end of 45 days and 47 matches in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Fans across the globe are on the edge of their seats, anticipating the crowning of new champions after a five-year hiatus. The TMKOC cast’s spirited cheerleading is only adding to the buzz surrounding this historic sporting event.

