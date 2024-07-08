Yeh Rishta Fame Pranali Rathod Embracing Nature Vibes In Latest Instagram Candid Photo!

Pranali Rathod is an outstanding actress in the Indian entertainment industry. Her role as Akshara in the famous and longest-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made her become well-known in the industry. Though fans miss her on-screen appearances, the actress updates them via her social media presence. Pranali Rathod recently shared a delightful photo on her Instagram account. Take a peek below!

Pranali Rathod’s Candid Photo-

Taking to the Instagram post, Pranali Rathod looks stunning in a Western casual fit that perfectly complements the casual look. The outfit features a black square neckline, a broad, strappy, midriff-fit top, matching plain pants, and a blue shirt tied at the waist, adding to the overall cheerful vibe. She keeps it simple and minimal by ditching accessories to complete her look. The actress styles her look with middle-partition wavy open tresses, opts for a simple makeup look with pink matte lips, and carries a grey backpack.

In the photo, Pranali Rathod sits on the wooden bench, looks at the greenery, and poses for a candid shot.

Pranali Rathod’s beauty and style have never failed to enchant us. The diva, with her quirky shades, attracts our attention as she posts photos on social media. She has 2.3 million Instagram followers and a big fan following. She frequently keeps her fans interested with such posts.

