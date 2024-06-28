Yeh Rishta Fame Shivangi Joshi’s Farewell Celebration On Last Day Of Shoot For Upcoming Show, ‘Couple Goals’

Shivangi Joshi is a prominent actress known for her versatile acting skills and charming screen presence. She gained recognition for her role in the TV serial Barsatein. She recently wrapped up her shoot and shared a farewell celebration video on Instagram. Check out the celebration below!

Shivangi Joshi’s Farewell Celebration Video-

Taking to an Instagram post, Shivangi Joshi shared a video of her appearing in a purple doctor’s suit with a V-neckline, a half-sleeved plain T-shirt, and matching pants. She finishes off his look with a side-partition curly open highlighted hairstyle, minimal makeup with pink eyelids, and matte lips. The actress opts for a black wristwatch, white sneakers, a Stethoscope, and an ID card to compliment her look.

In the video, Shivangi Joshi enjoys the rain while coming upstairs, holding an umbrella, enjoying the weather, and saying, “Nice vatamaran.” In the next appearance, all the members of “Couple Goal” create a heartwarming farewell party for Shivangi Joshi, with everyone seen clapping for her. Further, Shivangi starts to cut the cake with a co-actor, gives her a hug, and gives a sweet goodbye to her team members by waving her hand with a big smile.

About Couple Goals-

This is Shivangi Joshi’s highly anticipated OTT debut on Amazon Mini TV, where she will be seen alongside Karan Wahi and Barun Sobti. Stay tuned for more updates!

