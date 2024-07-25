Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi Takes Time Off To Seek Blessings With Family

Shivangi Joshi is a popular Indian actress known for her impactful on-screen performance. The actress became a household name with her stint as Naira in the popular StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Though fans miss her on-screen appearance, the diva keeps her fans engaged through her social media. Today, she dropped an update about her personal life as she seeks blessings along with her family.

Shivangi Joshi Seeks Blessings With Family

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivangi shared a collage photo showcasing a glimpse of her spiritual family time. The actress took time off work to seek blessings at Gurudwara in Nada Sahib, Panchkula, Haryana. The collage photo shows a glimpse of the beautiful architecture of the holy place and also provides insights into the place. A day earlier, Shivangi shared a photo showcasing a glimpse of her upcoming project. However, the actress didnt reveal any detail about her new assignment.

In one of the photos, Shivangi poses for a selfie with her mother, Yashoda Joshi, and sister, Sheetal Joshi. The female trio wore traditional outfits for their spiritual visit. This also shows Shivangi’s grounded and simple approach in real life.

Shivangi Joshi has worked on several shows, including Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Jab We Matched, Love By Chance, Beintehaa, Begusarai, Balika Vadhu, Barsatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.