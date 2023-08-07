ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

You don't need any motivation if you are pulled by your vision: Reva Kaurase

Reva Kaurase who is presently seen in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, takes our Rapid Fire questions. You can check how she did here. Read at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Aug,2023 11:31:54
You don't need any motivation if you are pulled by your vision: Reva Kaurase 841034

Actress Reva Kaurase who is entertaining one and all in the role of Rimjhim in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, is a free-spirited girl with a vision of her own.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Reva Kaurase takes our Rapid Fire questions for our segment on our portal.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have:

If I could have one superpower, I would love to be able to read minds.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

Geet from Jab We Met because ‘ Mai apni favourite hoon’.

The kind of inspiration you crave:

I think when you’re really pulled by your vision, you don’t need any motivation from anywhere.

Tell us a joke:

why is “DARK” spelled with a K and not a C? Because you can’t C in the Dark.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

Only you can turn your dreams into reality.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

I have been using Dettol only.

Something you are attracted to during lockdown:

I was attracted towards spirituality and also I learned how important it is to be with our loved ones.

What kind of books you like to read:

I like biographies, spiritual and intellectual books.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

A flying bird in the sky because it represents freedom, flight, warmth, hope, opportunity and change.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Sleek straight hair with the middle partition.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I believe in being minimalist when it comes to home décor: Kasturi Banerjjee 841041
I believe in being minimalist when it comes to home décor: Kasturi Banerjjee
Exclusive: Baalveer Returns fame Shwetaa Khanduri to play the lead in a horror film 841024
Exclusive: Baalveer Returns fame Shwetaa Khanduri to play the lead in a horror film
Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB's next 841022
Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB’s next
#HappyFriendshipDay: I am fortunate to have found a good friend in my husband and teenage daughter: Dalljiet Kaur Patel 840850
#HappyFriendshipDay: I am fortunate to have found a good friend in my husband and teenage daughter: Dalljiet Kaur Patel
#HappyFriendshipDay: My best friends accept me for who I am: Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame 840819
#HappyFriendshipDay: My best friends accept me for who I am: Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame
#HappyFriendshipDay: After family, my friends matter the most in my life: Ashi Singh of Meet fame 840790
#HappyFriendshipDay: After family, my friends matter the most in my life: Ashi Singh of Meet fame
Latest Stories
Sassy Poonam: Stepping into the Limelight with a Web Series based on the theme of College life 841039
Sassy Poonam: Stepping into the Limelight with a Web Series based on the theme of College life
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to marry Vikrant 841038
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to marry Vikrant
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev get eliminated 841030
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev get eliminated
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi slaps Kavya 841026
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi slaps Kavya
Aditya Narayan Who Turned A Year Older On 6 August, Looks At Life At 36 841018
Aditya Narayan Who Turned A Year Older On 6 August, Looks At Life At 36
Keerthy Suresh Can't Get Over The Thailand Vacation; Watch Throwback Video 840948
Keerthy Suresh Can’t Get Over The Thailand Vacation; Watch Throwback Video
Read Latest News