You don't need any motivation if you are pulled by your vision: Reva Kaurase

Actress Reva Kaurase who is entertaining one and all in the role of Rimjhim in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, is a free-spirited girl with a vision of her own.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Reva Kaurase takes our Rapid Fire questions for our segment on our portal.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have:

If I could have one superpower, I would love to be able to read minds.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

Geet from Jab We Met because ‘ Mai apni favourite hoon’.

The kind of inspiration you crave:

I think when you’re really pulled by your vision, you don’t need any motivation from anywhere.

Tell us a joke:

why is “DARK” spelled with a K and not a C? Because you can’t C in the Dark.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

Only you can turn your dreams into reality.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

I have been using Dettol only.

Something you are attracted to during lockdown:

I was attracted towards spirituality and also I learned how important it is to be with our loved ones.

What kind of books you like to read:

I like biographies, spiritual and intellectual books.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

A flying bird in the sky because it represents freedom, flight, warmth, hope, opportunity and change.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Sleek straight hair with the middle partition.