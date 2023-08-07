You don't need any motivation if you are pulled by your vision: Reva Kaurase

Actress Reva Kaurase who is entertaining one and all in the role of Rimjhim in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, is a free-spirited girl with a vision of her own.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Reva Kaurase takes our Rapid Fire questions for our segment on our portal.
Check them here.
The superpower you want to have:
If I could have one superpower, I would love to be able to read minds.
Film character you are similar to in real life:
Geet from Jab We Met because ‘ Mai apni favourite hoon’.
The kind of inspiration you crave:
I think when you’re really pulled by your vision, you don’t need any motivation from anywhere.
Tell us a joke:
why is “DARK” spelled with a K and not a C? Because you can’t C in the Dark.
If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:
Only you can turn your dreams into reality.
Your favorite sanitizer brand:
I have been using Dettol only.
Something you are attracted to during lockdown:
I was attracted towards spirituality and also I learned how important it is to be with our loved ones.
What kind of books you like to read:
I like biographies, spiritual and intellectual books.
If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:
A flying bird in the sky because it represents freedom, flight, warmth, hope, opportunity and change.
The kind of hairdo you love the most:
Sleek straight hair with the middle partition.