You're not fat...: Shraddha Arya's simple hack to success

Shraddha Arya is one of the most charming and beautiful actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country at present. The diva has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for quite many years and well, come what may, anything and everything that she prefers doing from her end goes viral and in the true and literal sense of the term. She’s been one of the biggest reasons why Kundali Bhagya as a show has become grand success that it is today and well, we are absolutely in awe of everything from her end. Her social media game keeps getting bigger and better and no wonder, we are always in awe of her.

Check out this cute and adorable video of Shraddha Arya as she talks about her goofy yoga fun:

The best thing about Shraddha Arya has to be the fact that come what may, her content is always top-notch and super fun in the genuine sense of the term. Whenever she shares new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reels, it always manages to get the attention of the crowd the right way. Well, in this fun snap on social media, Shraddha Arya is seen having fun as she tells us all the perfect hack in terms getting the perfect selfie without looking fat. Well, do you want to learn the hack from your end and fall in love? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com