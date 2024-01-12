YRKKH actress Pranali Rathod brings ‘candy crush’ to real in bubblegum pink adorn

Pranali Rathod just took her love for candy crush to a whole new level, and we’re totally here for it! The actress recently unleashed her playful side in a stylish halter neck bubblegum top, and trust us, it’s a fashion moment that’s as sweet as candy. Sharing the delightful escapade on her social media, Pranali rocked the quirky look with her signature charm.

Decked out in a halter neck top that could make anyone’s sweet tooth ache with envy, Pranali paired it perfectly with a two-bun hairstyle that added an extra dose of whimsy to the overall look. It’s safe to say; she turned her style game into a candy-coated wonderland.

Check out:

But the fun didn’t stop at the outfit and hairstyle – Pranali brought out her A-game in the makeup department, opting for a preppy look that radiated vibrant energy. And what’s a candy crush-inspired photoshoot without an actual lollipop in hand? Yes, our candy queen was spotted enjoying a lollipop, proving that fashion should always come with a side of sweetness.

In her caption, she hilariously spilled the beans on her eternal struggle between adulting and a candy stash that just won’t quit, saying, “Trying to adult, but my candy stash keeps giving me a reality check🍭.” Well, Pranali, we feel you – who needs adulting when you can slay in bubblegum pink and indulge in a lollipop fantasy?

Major props to her style guru @darshimehtaa, the outfit maestros @nineboxrv, and the jewelry wizards @itahdnura for helping Pranali create a fashion moment that’s as delightful as a candy crush victory. Makeup credits go to the talented @makeup_by_nainaa and @rubinadaniel1, who added the perfect finishing touches to this sweet symphony of style!