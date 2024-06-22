YRKKH Fame Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Captivating Dance Moves On ‘Zaalima’ Song, Mouni Roy Reacts!

Shivangi Joshi is well-known for portraying Naira Singhania in hits Television Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Barsatein series alongside Kushal Tandon. She is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. Shivangi is known for her acting and dance skills as she shares stunning dance videos on Instagram. Recently, Yeh Rishta, an actress, posted a video of herself as she grooves on the “Zaalima” song. Take a look at the video below-

Shivangi Joshi’s Dance Video-

In an Instagram post, In the starting video, Shivangi Joshi looks gorgeous in a yellow with floral printed with silver lace work, full sleeves pleats, and a flared ethnic suit. The actress flaunts her stunning appearance as she lipsyncs with the lyrics of a “Zaalima” song and transforms herself from an ethnic to a Western look.

In the video, Shivangi wears a green sleeveless, deep V-neckline, midriff-fitting jumpsuit with an attached flared bell bottom. The actress styles her look with a middle-partition curly open hairstyle. To complement her look, Shivangi Joshi wears minimal makeup with matte lips. The actress dances to Mouni Roy’s “Zaalima” song and shows her killer moves with a mesmerizing expression.

Mouni Roy’s Reaction On Shivangi Joshi-

As soon as Shivangi Joshi posted a dance video, Bollywood actress Mouni Roy reacted mesmerizingly to her dancing skills, using fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

