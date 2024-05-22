YRKKH Pranali Rathod Goes Candid Flaunting Her Golden Her Glow, See How

Agree or not, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the show where we have got some talented and beautiful actresses, from Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi to Samridhii Shukla. And Pranali Rathod is one whom we still can’t forget as Akshara. Fans miss her on-screen appearance, so the actress keeps her fans updated through social media posts. Though she is not active that much, whenever she shares a new post, we know we are in for a treat, and it is not different from her new dump flaunting her golden hour glow.

Pranali Rathod’s Golden Hour Glow

Treating her fans with the insights of her summer evenings, the actress dropped a video. In the chilling video, the gorgeous beauty can be seen enjoying her evening in a breathtaking, beautiful place with a scenic sea view, greenery, and colorful flowers. She donned a simple navy blue dress for her evening stroll, highlighting her beauty. Her open hair, minimal makeup, pink cheeks, and magical smile add an extra dose of charm. In the golden hour, Pranali flaunts her unfiltered glow. Her mesmerizing beauty, simplicity, and smile caught our attention, leaving us awestruck.

Pranali Rathod is a popular Indian actress. She enjoys a huge fandom, with 2.3 million followers on her Instagram handle. Besides her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she has also been featured in songs like Humko Toh Pyaar Hogaya and others.