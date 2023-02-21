The new Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Beyond Dreams has been the much-anticipated show on Hindi Television. The show has launched amid huge expectations. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is the Hindi adaptation of The Vampire Diaries, and this, we must say, is a brave and terrific effort. And the start we would say, has been stupendous. The supernatural thriller hovering around the concept of a love triangle between the werewolves and a human, has lived up to its expectations, we can say in its first week.

The show brings together two dashing personalities and tremendous performers Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. As the Oberoi brothers, they are the shining armour in the cast and plot. While Gashmeer plays the romantic Armaan Oberoi, Kundrra plays his brother Veer Oberoi. The undercurrent of intrigue and revenge that exists between the brothers is beautifully depicted.

The opening episode shows Armaan returning to Landsdale, for his love Isha. Isha is actually a look-alike of Kavya, who was once the love of life of Veer. The plot gives viewers a clear indication that it was Armaan who ruined the love story of Veer and Kavya. Also, as per the narrative, it was Armaan who forced Veer to turn into a werewolf (Bhediya). Veer now, does not want Armaan to fulfil his love story with Isha. Amidst all this, Veer is fascinated by Isha, who is the look-alike of Kavya.

The brothers are shown to be from the first family of werewolves in Landsdale. The viewers are also introduced to the evergreen love between the Bhediya Tej and human Avantika which resulted in the death of Tej. Hence the plot has opened up with the indication that a love tale between a human and a Bhediya will never end fruitfully. Cut to the present, we see the beautiful romance of Isha and Armaan, with Veer out there to ruin it.

Talking about Isha, she has just recently lost her parents and has not gotten over the grief. The love that she gets at this phase of life from Armaan helps her emerge stronger. However, she is soon feeling the pressure of being dragged into the dreadful past and hatred that connects both the brothers.

The show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has a lot of characters, and this has been the only troublesome point in the show. It is tough to keep track of every single character and the variations and twists connected to these characters. The positive here for the show is that audiences cannot find the connection in the plot if even one episode gets missed. So if you are a true fan of the show, keep glued to not miss the intriguing elements!!

Talking about the many characters we have, Isha has a young and equally gorgeous Massi, a brother who is nursing a failed love story, a close friend Mehak who has special powers as she comes from the clan of Yoginis, friend Cherry who is extremely flirtatious with good-looking men, and many others.

So how is this desi version of The Vampire Diaries? Well, if you know the basic plot of the extremely popular American supernatural teen drama, you will find Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to be the same. From the characterization of the brothers and their common lady love, everything is the same. The main plot, the other surrounding characters and even the similarity in some of the trademark dialogues look similar to the Western plot. If you have seen Veer referring to his brother Armaan with the tagline ‘Hello Brother’, you will understand what we mean to say.

However, the credit has to be given duly to this desi version of The Vampire Diaries for its execution and the level it has set with its VFX effects. The execution has been simply brilliant. The real-life places and ambience unearthed for the sequences add a big impact to the final product. Above all, the Hindi TV audience has been seeing similar plots and stories on the small screen. And Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is the differentiator in terms of the broad plot, production value, amazing cast and heart-warming special effects and VFX that the Indian audience was waiting for!! Colors has played it really smart by putting this show as a daily show. Remember that there was a strong buzz of this show being part of the weekend band, something that will replace Naagin. Another big move has been the fact that it is made a tri-weekly show, a programming strategy that we have not seen before.

Having said so, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal needs to start off on the best of notes, with a big rating. Surely, this show is a biggie in terms of the cost, and for it to have a long and successful run, the ratings should be good enough. We wonder what will happen if the audience prefers to watch the same old mundane concepts, and stays away from this different plot.

Talking about the cast, a lot of detailing and perfection has gone into casting each and every character in the show. No character looks like a mismatch, at least at the end of the first week. Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani had already garnered all the attention even before the start, with their good looks and capability to perform and emote. And now, they are showing what they are worth. They are brilliant in their eye expressions, and manly and supernatural gestures. Their ‘eye for an eye revenge’ plot surely increases the heartbeats of the viewers. Also, their romantic gestures towards the female lead are top-class to watch.

Reem Shaikh has comparatively had less scope to perform in the first week. As Isha, she looks good. Her chemistry with Gashmeer is the best thing as of now. She also looks extremely good with Karan Kundrra and this love triangle will surely be a huge factor that can work in favour of the show.

Among the other cast, Nalini Negi has been quick to impress. As Cherry, she has a wide range of expressions to play with. She is doing a good job. Vaishnavi Dhanraj as Mehek, is also doing a good job. Actors Kunal Khosla, Prabhat Chaudhary, Meherzan Mazda, Pooja Singh, Nimai Bali and a few others have been introduced in the plot, but there has not been much clarity and focus on them yet.

Arjun Bijlani and Niyati Fatnani’s cameo in the first episode provided goosebumps. But that was too small a role, and these actors were worth more. We would love to see the undercurrent of Tej and Avantika’s love story brought about in flashbacks. We wonder whether that is in store though!!

Coming to the cinematography and direction, this show is truly a differentiator when it comes to the technical aspect!! Last but not the least, three cheers to the haunting background score and music. We are already a fan of that!! Overall, watch out for this show from Monday to Wednesday, as it has been made with all heart!!

We at IWMBuzz.com credit 4 out of 5 stars to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.