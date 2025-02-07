Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Becomes Happy With Purvi’s Pregnancy, How Will Monisha React?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs for the last eleven years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Dushyant asks his bodyguard to shoot Purvi, leaving everyone worried. But Purvi (Rachi Sharma) warns Dushayant, revealing that everything is being telecasted live. Dushayant begs pardon and leaves with Monisha.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha falls after an argument with Harleen, which leads to her unconsciousness. Dushayant also leaves, pretending to be suffering from a heart attack. Monisha fakes unconsciousness while Harleen tells everyone that they have to keep Monisha for a few days. On the other hand, Purvi feels dizzy.

The doctors who have come to check Monisha also checked Purvi due to her health issues. The doctor reveals that Purvi is pregnant, which makes everyone happy. RV (Abrar Qazi) rejoices and lifts Purvi in happiness. As everyone enjoys the happy moment, Monisha, standing afar, oversees everything, which makes her jealous of Purvi.

How will Monisha react to Purvi’s pregnancy?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).