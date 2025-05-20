Aashay Mishra Shares Picture With Mystery Girl: Is She Pranali Rathod?

Actors Aashay Mishra and Pranali Rathod have been making headlines lately. It all started with the duo working together as the lead couple in the show Durga. Fans speculated about their closeness, leading to relationship rumors. Yet again, these rumours resurfaced after Aashay shared a dinner date photo with Pranali. In addition, the actor has again shared a photo with a mystery girl, and it seems that the girl is no one but Pranali.

Aashay took to his Instagram handle and posted photos of himself. Throughout the initial photos, the Durga actor flaunted his dashing personality, posing in a sky-blue skirt with dark blue bottom and a cap, giving him funky vibes. With his smile, he melts hearts, but the last picture with the mystery girl left fans curious. In the photo, he is seen walking on the road facing backside and hugging the lady love.

Though one cannot see the girl’s face, but with the recent rumours, fans speculate that the girl is Pranali Rathod. However, Pranali Rathod also commented under this post which further fuels these specifications. She said, “very nice pic dear.”

A user requested Aashay to unveil the girl’s pic and said, “Pranali ki face bhi dikha do plz love you both..najar na Lage dono ko.”

The second commented, “Prashay forever.”

The third said, “Last picture. no nazar plz. stay blessed you guyz.”

However, Pranali and Aashay have not confirmed their relationship, and now only time will tell.