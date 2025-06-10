Aishwarya Khare Impresses with Stunning Makeover Post ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’

Popular TV actress Aishwarya Khare, who played the character of Lakshmi Oberoi in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, is in the news these days for her new look. Recently, she shared her no-makeup look on social media, which is getting a lot of love from the fans. Aishwarya’s simplicity and natural beauty has won the hearts of the people.

Not only this, she was recently seen in a salon where she gave a new look to her hair. Aishwarya has got a fresh haircut with subtle hair color and soft curls. Her change is being liked by the fans and people are not tired of praising her new style.

See Photo:

Ever since the show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ went off-air in June 2025, Aishwarya has been sharing her personal life and new experiences with fans through social media. She is still connected with her fans and is bringing out different aspects of her journey.

Let us tell you that Aishwarya Khare is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She has been a beauty pageant winner and is also a theatre artist. She has played strong characters like Mahima Srivastava in ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ and Laxmi Bajwa in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’. From August 2021 to June 2025, she played the lead role in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ and this was her third project with Balaji Telefilms.

This new style of Aishwarya is very much liked by the audience, and now fans are eagerly waiting for her next projects.

How do you like Aishwarya’s new look?