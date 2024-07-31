Amid Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy, Asim Riaz announces his new business

For the past 24 hours or so, it has been all about reality show personality and Bigg Boss 13 fame, Asim Riaz. As known, the man was at the centre of a huge controversy that ensued on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. After having an initial funny moment, things escalated between Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar before one would anticipate, Riaz lost his cool and went on to blast Kumar even making huge claims about how he doesn’t need to be on the show, and he is only here for the fans etc.

This led to Riaz being evicted from the show and as this episode aired, netizens have been expressing their take on the whole saga as well. From slamming Riaz to offering their support as well, fans have been divided about the same as well. Riaz even went on to cryptically post and respond saying, ‘Sometimes trying to prove that you’re the best is an insult’.

Nevertheless, amidst all this controversy, Riaz went on to make a big announcement recently as he posted about his new business. Sharing about it, Riaz shares a series of his own images, he captioned, ‘Built in Pain Clothing Line Dropping Soon’-

Riaz’s clothing line, ‘Built In Pain’ is amidst him dropping new songs, and he even added his own song, ‘No Fear’ to the post.

Riaz’s actions on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 continues to draw immense backlash but also stays a conversation point.