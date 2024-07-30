Arjun Bijlani meets with an accident in Goa; sustains injuries

Arjun Bijlani the lead actor of Zee TV’s show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, was presently vacationing in Goa along with his wife Neha and son Ayaan. The happy family posted cute pictures from their Goa stay, all three of which were twinned in white. Ayaan was also seen celebrating Parents’ Day in Goa, by cutting a cake for his parents. The three of them have been having a great time in Goa. However, there is a small setback to their happy time. Arjun happened to slip and fall, which forced him to nurse his wounds.

Arjun put up a picture on social media of his legs badly injured. The slip, it seems, resulted in him bruising both his legs. The picture can give any fan of his, a heart-break moment. But we are sure that Arjun will keep his spirits high and enjoy this break with his family, even if it has to be amid the nursing of his bruised leg.

You can check the post here.

Courtesy: Instagram

We wish Arjun Biljani a speedy recovery!! His fans will surely be sending a lot of love to him!!