Ashi Singh Begins Shoot For Her Upcoming Project With Ganesh Pooja In Hyderabad

Ashi Singh is a well-known actress in the Indian Television industry right now. She became a household name portraying Jasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Later, her appearance in the Meet gained her major fame. Currently, fans miss her on-screen appearance. However, the actress keeps her fans engaged through her social media presence. And now she shares a new update about her professional life, beginning a shoot for her upcoming project with a Ganesh pooja.

Ashi Singh Begins Shooting For Her Upcoming Project

On Monday, July 29, Ashi shared a couple of photos showcasing her preparation for her new project. Last evening, the actress in her story shared a photo revealing that she is in Hyderabad now. Her next photo shows a glimpse of peaceful buildings and houses with a sunset view from Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, which hints that the actress is in Hyderabad for her upcoming project’s shoot.

In contrast, in her today’s story, Ashi shared a cute glimpse of herself from the dressing table. The actress looks all excited to embark on a new journey. Her no-makeup look and her quirkiness are the cutest things. At the same time, she greeted her fans with a ‘Good morning’ and captured herself in mirror selfies. Lastly, she shared a glimpse of the beginning of her shoot with a sweet Ganesh pooja on the set. However, the actress didn’t reveal any details about her upcoming project.