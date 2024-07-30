Ashi Singh is a well-known actress in the Indian Television industry right now. She became a household name portraying Jasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Later, her appearance in the Meet gained her major fame. Currently, fans miss her on-screen appearance. However, the actress keeps her fans engaged through her social media presence. And now she shares a new update about her professional life, beginning a shoot for her upcoming project with a Ganesh pooja.

Ashi Singh Begins Shooting For Her Upcoming Project

On Monday, July 29, Ashi shared a couple of photos showcasing her preparation for her new project. Last evening, the actress in her story shared a photo revealing that she is in Hyderabad now. Her next photo shows a glimpse of peaceful buildings and houses with a sunset view from Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, which hints that the actress is in Hyderabad for her upcoming project’s shoot.

Ashi Singh Begins Shoot For Her Upcoming Project With Ganesh Pooja In Hyderabad 910064

Ashi Singh Begins Shoot For Her Upcoming Project With Ganesh Pooja In Hyderabad 910065

Ashi Singh Begins Shoot For Her Upcoming Project With Ganesh Pooja In Hyderabad 910066

Ashi Singh Begins Shoot For Her Upcoming Project With Ganesh Pooja In Hyderabad 910067

In contrast, in her today’s story, Ashi shared a cute glimpse of herself from the dressing table. The actress looks all excited to embark on a new journey. Her no-makeup look and her quirkiness are the cutest things. At the same time, she greeted her fans with a ‘Good morning’ and captured herself in mirror selfies. Lastly, she shared a glimpse of the beginning of her shoot with a sweet Ganesh pooja on the set. However, the actress didn’t reveal any details about her upcoming project.