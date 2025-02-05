Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare Cheers Megha Prasad, Welcomes Her As New Malishka

Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved shows on Zee TV. Recently, the show made it to the headlines after Maera Mishra, who portrayed the role of Malishka, quit the show after entertaining the audience for three and a half years. The actress left the show due to her marriage, and actress Megha Prasad joined as the new Malishka. After Maera exited, the makers showed new Malishka’s scene only once, but it seems the actress is all set to rule with her performance. Cheering up on the newbie, lead actress Aishwarya Khare welcomed her with a sweet note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared the photo posted by Megha on her profile. Cheering the newcomer and welcoming her to the Bhagya Lakshmi team, the lead actress wrote, “Welcomeeeee @the_megha_prasad. Cant wait to see all the drama you are about to bring to our show.”

On the other hand, Megha shared a photo of herself as the new Malishka, looking all stylish and chic. She smiled, expressing her excitement for the new journey. In her caption, she wrote, “ॐ गंगणपतये नमो नम Villains have more fun, don’t they? Malishka is here to shake things up! Catch me on Bhagya Lakshmi today onwards at 8 PM on @zeetv & anytime on @zee5. Let the drama begin! #Malishka #BhagyaLakshmi #ZeeTV. Thank you for this opportunity @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited.”

Bhagya Lakshmi is a Zee TV show by Ekta Kapoor produced under the Balaji Telefilms banner. Currently, Neelam has demanded that Lakshmi leave Rishi if she wants Shalu and Aayush to unite. It will be interesting to see if she succeeds in her plan.