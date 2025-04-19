Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare Flaunts Diamond Ring In Birthday Photos – Is She Engaged?

Actress Aishwarya Khare is known for portraying the character of Lakshmi in the popular Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. The diva recently celebrated her 30th birthday on 17 April 2025, and now she has shared photos from her birthday bash. Her birthday bash photos left the viewers curious as she is seen flaunting a diamond ring in her hand, making us wonder if the actress got secretly engaged on her 30th birthday.

Aishwarya shared a bunch of photos from her birthday bash on her Instagram handle. The actress wore a dark red gown with shimmery details for her special day. The outfit has a jaw-dropping low neckline with a backless cut-out, raising the glamour quotient. At the same time, the thigh-high slit added sizzling touch, making this outfit a perfect fit for a birthday.

Aishwarya loves simplicity, and that’s what makes her beautiful. She opted for a straight, half-secured hairstyle, adding sophistication. With a small earring and minimal makeup, the actress looked killer. Throughout the photos, Aishwarya posed on a table in a rooftop restaurant, but what caught our attention was the actress flaunting her diamond in her right hand. This instantly left us curious and speculating if the actress got secretly engaged.

Also, Aishwariya’s caption, where she expresses her unbound happiness and begins the next chapter of her life, hints that the actress is planning her marriage. The actress captioned, “Feeling good as hell

Here’s to more love, life, experiences, friends

Here’s to more kindness, empathy, strength, happiness

Here’s to more hugs, sunrise, sunsets, long drives

Here’s to more crying, laughing, singing and dancing

Here’s to asking everything from the universe cause i heard its not on a budget! Here’s to starting my next chapter.”

However, there is no confirmation about Aishwarya Khare’s engagement, but undoubtedly, fans and followers are eagerly awaiting the actress’s start of a new chapter in her life.