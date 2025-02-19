Bhumika Gurung unhappy with her character in ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’; plans to quit?

Actor Bhumika Gurung, who plays Shagun in Zee TV’s Bas Itna Sa Khwaab, is reportedly dissatisfied with how her character is shaping up in the show. According to sources, Gurung was initially informed that her character would be the negative lead. However, as the show progressed, her role has seen reduced prominence.

A major shift occurred with the entry of actress Chhavi Pandey, who plays another negative role. Since her introduction, the storyline has focused more on Pandey’s character, sidelining Gurung’s presence in the narrative. Reports indicate that this development has left Gurung uncertain about her future on the show. If the current trend continues, she may consider exiting the series.

Bas Itna Sa Khwaab is the Hindi remake of the Zee Marathi series Tu Chal Pudha. The show features Rajshree Thakur and Yogendra Singh in lead roles. Since its premiere, it has garnered attention for its engaging storyline and performances. However, shifts in character focus seem to have led to internal concerns among the cast.

Gurung has not made an official statement regarding the matter. Whether she continues with the show or chooses to step away remains to be seen.

The show has also been doing reasonably well on the TRP charts and several new twists and turns are in store for the viewers next. Gurung was last seen in the show, Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya 2 and made a return to the small screen after a long time with Bas Itna Sa Khwaab.