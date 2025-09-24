Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Tags Abhishek’s Captaincy Worst, Argument Ignites

Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV show, is grabbing attention with the intense drama and twists, flipping the game upside down. From Nehal’s control of the game from the secret room to Amaal’s arrogance, and Kunickaa’s argument with Zeeshan, the house has high-voltage drama, and the next is Baseer and Abhishek’s clash.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see high-voltage drama when Baseer targets Abhishek. Abhishek calls out Tanya and Farhana for their makeup, upon which Tanya asks why Abhishek isn’t telling Awez about the untidy washrooms that Baseer overhears.

Baseer confronts Abhishek for a messy dressing area and untidy washrooms, where Abhishek defends, saying that he finds it fine. But Baseer doesn’t let him go and targets Abhishek, telling him that he tries to suppress every ‘mudda’, which is not a sign of a good captain. Baseer goes on tagging Abhishek’s captaincy as the worst, leading to arguments between the two.

On the other hand, Tanya gives Farhana a high five, expressing her happiness at having created an argument. Tanya also sarcastically asks why Baseer and Abhishek are fighting, laughing out loud.

Who do you think is right between Baseer and Abhishek?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.