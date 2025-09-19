Bigg Boss 19: Is Ashnoor Next To Be Eliminated? Shehbaz Tags Her ‘Dependent’ And ‘Weak”

Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show, is keeping up the buzz. With the drama, changing dynamics, conflicts, and contestants’ personalities coming out clearly, the show is grabbing eyeballs, and the TRP is climbing high. Amidst that, fans are eagerly waiting for this weekend, as this time all the top contestants have been nominated, wondering who will be eliminated next?

Well, it seems Shehbaz Badesha has the answer. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will see Shehbaz and Neelam discussing who will be eliminated this week. When Neelam asked Shehbaz his opinion, he first doubted that there might be no elimination this week. However, he further emphasizes that if the elimination happens, Pranit More with sixty percent chances is likely to be eliminated, and if not him, then it will be Ashnoor Kaur with forty percent chances.

Explaining why, Shehbaz tagged Ashnoor as a dependent player, as she is too dependent on Abhishek and calls her game weak because she avoids real involvement in the game. Amidst that, Kunickaa claimed that she is the least involved contestant, but Shehbaz gave it back, saying that every fight in the house is always around her.

Do you think the same? Is Ashnoor Kaur dependent, and if her game is weak, which may lead to her elimination this week? Tell us your opinions.

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.