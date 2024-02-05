Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 January – 4 February): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week Anuj and Anupamaa finally meeting during the meeting. Anupamaa ran away from the spot after meeting Anuj. Anuj and Anupamaa remembered their past. Pakhi got a legal notice from Adhik where he went legal for Ishani’s custody. Adhya caught Anuj talking to Anupamaa over the phone. Adhya yelled at Anuj for connecting with her again, and also disrespected her. Anuj grew wild at Adhya and yelled at her. However, the two of them hid the fact that Anuj met Anupamaa from Shruti. Shruti showed Anuj the informal wedding announcement card which shocked Anuj. Anuj wanted to make it clear with Shruti about meeting Anupamaa, but was stopped by Adhya.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major turning points with Armaan going out with Ruhi in order to coax her to get back home. However, the two of them were drawn into their past and got over-friendly. Ruhi and Armaan in a weak moment, hugged each other remembering their lovey-dovey past, but Armaan retracted and held his nerve. Abhira who spotted Armaan’s car on the road, saw Armaan with a girl and assumed her to be his girlfriend. However, Abhira was not able to see his face. At home, Abhira lied to the family about Armaan being busy with his friend’s wedding. Armaan came home and handled the situation well by saying the same lie. Armaan and Ruhi danced at the couple dance competition and proved that their chemistry together was magical. They won the trophy. This made Abhira a bit jealous. Later, many incidents led to Abhira noticing Ruhi’s closeness towards Armaan. Abhira warned Armaan about it too. Abhira and Ruhi continued to fight and this proved to be a problem for the family.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week big drama with Karan getting to see that Preeta’s life was in danger. He took the bullet on him, thus saving her life. Karan was rushed to the hospital. Shaurya came to the hospital after learning about his father being shot. He was very tense and when Shanaya and Palki were around, he hugged Palki. Shaurya and Rajveer got into a fight which resulted in Rajveer being determined to seek revenge from the Luthras. Karan needed blood. Shaurya’s blood was rejected as traces of alcohol were found in his blood. Preeta requested Rajveer to give Karan his blood, but Rajveer refused to give his blood. Preeta slapped him. Preeta ran around to various blood banks, looking for blood. She eventually found a match, but the blood was destroyed when the bag fell to the ground. Rajveer was further instigated against Karan when the shooter took his name. Preeta pleaded before Rajveer to give his blood, but when he refused, Preeta cut her wrist.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, big drama with Chulbul Pandey telling the Gokuldham residents that Popatlal was involved in stealing Sodhi’s car. Pandey later got some valuable information which gave away the information that the Gokuldham residents were in fact playing with the police. Pandey decided to arrest all the men folk of the society. But when he received two other calls for missing reports on Sodhi’s car, there was big confusion. Sodhi, in the meantime, surprised Roshan by gifting her a new car and said that the old one was never stolen. Sodhi and Tapu Sena later decided that they would have a party.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions saw over the last week, big drama with Tara going to save Jyoti, after locking Deva inside the car. However, while Jyoti got saved, Tara got trapped inside the bungalow. When Jyoti alerted Deva of Tara being in trouble, Deva ran inside and had a race against time to save Tara. Madhav misbehaved with Preeti, but Preeti managed to run inside a temple to save herself. At the same time, Deva came to the temple to get a flower for Tara. He saw Preeti being humiliated and hit by stones for entering the temple despite being a widow. Deva in a bid to protect her, married her. Deva wanted to tell Tara about his marriage, but he stopped himself as he heard the doctor telling about Tara being weak mentally after the blast incident. Deva was in a dilemma as he was unable to tell the truth to Tara. Savitri tried to create a thought in Tara’s mind about their marriage being a bad omen. Jyoti motivated Tara to be confident and have trust in God. When Tara questioned Preeti about the video, Savitri was angry at Preeti. She tried to burn her, when Deva stopped her and told the truth of him marrying Preeti.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week problems erupting between Veer and Garry. Angad took Sahiba to sign the divorce papers. Sahiba was determined to tell the Brar family about her divorce from Angad. However, she was not able to tell it. The Brars were happy with Angad-Sahiba Haldi. During the Haldi, Sahiba opened her feelings of love for Angad. Sahiba got to know about Garry being in love with Keerat and asked him to stay away from her sister. Keerat was unhappy when she learnt that Garry was shifting his base. During the mutual divorce settlement, both Angad and Sahiba got nervous and emotional.

