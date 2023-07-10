Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (3 - 9 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama that in fact turned the tables for Anupamaa, the central character of the show. Maaya continued with her unruly behaviour with Anupamaa. Anupamaa decided to talk it out with Maaya. She entered Maaya’s room which was wrecked after Maaya had thrown things here and there in a fit of rage. Anupamaa sat through with Maaya and explained to her how she was ruining the life of Anuj and even Anu. Anupamaa clearly told her that she was out of her way and that she need not be insecure about her presence. Anupamaa also put some sense right back in Maaya’s mind. Anu overheard this conversation and yelled at Maaya for ruining her happy life with Anupamaa and Anuj. Maaya realized her own mistake and ran to seek an apology from Anupamaa. On the road, Maaya begged for forgiveness from Anupamaa. However, when she choked, Anupamaa ran towards the middle of the road to get her water. A truck came riding fast on the same road. Maaya noticed the speeding truck not noticed by Anupamaa. She saved Anupamaa, but got hit by the vehicle and passed away. The demise of Maaya put all in shock. Anupamaa could not understand how Anuj and Anu would handle their lives now. However, she felt guilty for Maaya’s death. Anu got to know about this and she suffered a panic attack. Anupamaa was worried for her child, but Anuj asked her to go and fulfil her dreams. Anuj tried to manage the situation but Anu’s health deteriorated.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama with the court declaring Abhimanyu Birla to be the legal custodian of Abhir. This shattered Akshara and Abhinav from within. Akshara lost her mental stability and had to be consoled by Abhinav. Abhimanyu who saw these instances was troubled on seeing Akshara and Abhinav’s plight. At home, Abhir was eagerly waiting for his parents and believed that they would have won the case. The little boy was shocked to know that they lost the case, and that he was to go to his real father’s house. He locked himself inside a room. Later he was seen being emotional towards his parents and did not want to go to his father. Later, Akshara told Abhir the name of his real father. This came as a shock to Abhir. Abhinav and Akshara realized that they had to stage a game to send Abhir to Abhimanyu. They talked about how a lot of money had been wasted on Abhir. Abhir overheard this and silently agreed to go with Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu on the other hand, was thrilled and welcomed Abhir. But Abhir was lost in his own world, and missed his parents a lot.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw drama over the last week with Karan and Rishabh being happy with the return of Kavya. Rajveer on the other hand was ready to fulfil his mission. Rajveer prepared himself to join the Luthras. Karan was happy that he saw in Rajveer an able businessman. Shaurya on the other hand, was shocked to see Rajveer in office. He was doubly shocked to know that Karan had given him the job offer. While Rajveer won the hearts of all in office, Shaurya could not digest it. Finally, the moment came when Shaurya asked Karan to choose between Shaurya and Rajveer. Nidhi questioned Rajveer about Preeta’s presence in his life. Shaurya complained about Karan hiring Rajveer before Mahesh. Mahesh ordered Karan to fire Rajveer from his job.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Sundar being arrested by the police. Jethalal was called by the police and told the same. Sodhi gave a lawyer’s number to Jetha and asked him to appoint him to get Sundar out. Jetha had an encounter with a ghost while going to the police station. Sundar on the other hand told Jetha that he won a challenge because of him. Jetha demanded a commission from Sundar. Sundar dressed up as a ghost and scared Pandey. Champaklal took the blame upon himself and apologized on behalf of Jetha for the ghost prank thrown at Pandey.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week major drama with Nehmat leading a life after losing her baby. On the other hand, Ekam and Harleen lived with their daughter Alia. Harleen was quite possessive about Alia. Alia wanted to go t summer camp where she met Nehmat. Alia and Nehmat bonded immediately. There was a theft that happened at the summer camp, and that was when Alia was found to be missing. Nehmat found Alia on the top of the roof and saved her. Sartaj saw Alia and Nehmat bonding and also saw Ekam and Harleen meeting Alia. He understood that Alia was their daughter. He found something amiss and went on to find out about the link if any, between Alia and Nehmat’s baby.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Brars being shattered over the last week with the arrest of Akaal Singh Brar. Angad tried to bring him out on bail, but failed to do so. The whole family pointed fingers at Sahiba for lodging the complaint. However, Sahiba continued to say that she was not involved in the complaint and that the video seen is fake. Sahiba noticed a ring and a tattoo on the girl’s hand who posed to be Sahiba in the video. It was revealed that the girl was linked to Garry and that he was the one who had brought in a girl to do it and trap Sahiba. The girl started to blackmail Garry. Sahiba saw a girl talking to Garry and found it to be fishy. Sahiba hunted for the similar tattoo everywhere. The family forced Angad to divorce Sahiba, but he refused.

