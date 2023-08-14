Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama with Vanraj slapping Samar when he behaved rudely with his elder brother Paritosh. Vanraj also went to Malti Devi to give a warning to her. However, Malti Devi took to a dirty means of hurting Anupamaa. She decided to brainwash Anu against Anupamaa by telling her that Anupamaa was responsible for the death of Maaya. However, Anupamaa averted this big act and warned Malti Devi and asked her to stay away from her family and children. Tension increased in the Kapadia house with Romil being disliked by Barkha and Adhik. Also, Adhik’s abusive behaviour towards Pakhi nearly got caught, but Pakhi managed to hide the secret. Amidst all this, Anupamaa and Anuj looked for some private time.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week huge drama and a tragedy stunning one and all. We saw how Akshara and Abhinav took both the families including Abhimanyu to a resort where they wanted to cheer up Abhimanyu. Later, the families prepared to celebrate Abhinav’s birthday. Abhimanyu who got a bit better mentally, planned a big surprise party for Abhinav. Abhir, Ruhi and others started working towards it. However, in order to keep Abhinav unaware of the plan, Abhimanyu took Abhinav out to a cliff. The two of them partied over alcohol, sitting near the edge of the cliff. Abhinav recollected his happy family and in a moment of happiness, slipped and was about to fall off the cliff, but was held by Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu tried his best in saving Abhinav, but Abhinav fell off the cliff. Akshara saw that Abhinav was bleeding. Manish saw the shocking sight of Abhimanyu’s hands being thrown out in the air and assumed that he pushed Abhinav. Abhinav was rushed to the hospital where he needed surgery. Abhimanyu was asked to assist in the surgery, but Muskan got the big doubt of Abhimanyu being the reason for her brother’s fall. She stopped him and did not allow him to do Abhinav’s surgery. Abhimanyu got arrested after the Goenkas made the complaint against him. Abhinav who underwent the surgery got better and Akshara had a sigh of relief. However, when the two of them were romantically involved, Abhinav breathed his last.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week Nidhi getting angry at Kavya for taking the blame on her. Srishti decided to settle in her hometown and take Rajveer along. However, Preeta and Rajveer objected to the decision. Preeta later asked Rajveer to leave Luthra Company. In a dream sequence, Karan imagined meeting Preeta. Kavya came to meet Rajveer and pleaded with him to not go out of Mumbai. Nidhi got angry at Preeta and decided to harm her instead. In a temple scene, Srishti and Preeta were there to offer a special puja for Rajveer. Karan too came to the same temple. Srishti noticed Karan’s presence and stopped Preeta and Karan from coming face to face. She put a veil on Preeta’s face and kept her hidden from Karan. Shanaya and Kavya bonded well and kickstarted their bond of friendship.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Bhide and Madhavi being happy on seeing the tomatoes. Since they could not bring home all the tomatoes, Bhide decided to stay outside with the tomatoes. However, a problem crept up when the tomatoes went missing. Bhide suspected Tapu Sena of hiding the tomatoes, but Iyer ended up blaming Jetha. Inspector Chulbul Pandey was called by Bhide for further investigation. Pandey felt that someone from the society had stolen the tomatoes. It came as a shocker when Popatlal was believed to be the thief. When Pandey planned to arrest him, Popatlal talked about his side of the story. Finally, Madhavi got time to make the tomato pickles. But she experienced a problem with her gas cylinder getting over.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week Jordan putting Elahi in a troubled situation when he asked her to repay a 10 lakhs loan in three days, failing which she had to get back as his wife. Jahaan tried to meet Elahi, but she avoided meeting him. Elahi looked for job opportunities and visited Sultan’s office for a singing opportunity. Jahaan meanwhile wanted to expose Maheep’s misdeeds before returning home with his parents. Elahi got to know about Dolly being in a coma. She tried to ask Jahaan about it. Jahaan was seen fulfilling his parents’ wishes and getting them back to the Mehta House. Elahi stood up against the aggression of Jordan and stopped him from hitting her. She later warned Jordan and asked him to stay within his limits and not trouble her.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has over the last week seen a big drama with Inder being forced to take the big decision of announcing that he intends to give his surname to Simran. Sahiba and Angad were involved in further misunderstandings related to Simran’s presence in the house. Seerat got intoxicated at a party and needed Angad to bring her home. On the way, Seerat who was inebriated confessed her love for Angad. However, Angad ignored it and brought her home. There was a big problem at home with Simran getting kidnapped from the house. Angad and Sahiba searched for her but could not find her. Meanwhile, Akaalji got a ransom call from the kidnapper. Angad and Inder took the money and ran to save Simran. However, they were double-crossed when the kidnappers took the money but did not give back Simran. Elsewhere, Sahiba and Veer found a truck in which the people were suspicious. Simran was inside the same truck, but Sahiba and Veer were manhandled by the goons when they wanted to check the truck. Sahiba, however, stood in the way of the truck, but it was Angad who saved her. Angad fought with the goons and got them arrested. Sahiba saved Simran from the truck but she remained unconscious. She was admitted to the hospital and investigations were on.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.