Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (13 – 19 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, big drama with Anuj directly asking Anupamaa how she replied to Yashdeep’s love confession. When Anuj got to know that Anupamaa refused the proposal and chose friendship instead, he was very happy. Adhya attained her puberty and Anupamaa was there to handle her during her weak time. She not only educated her daughter but also helped her out to handle the problems related to her cycle. Dimple and Titu were attacked, and this gave Dimple bad memories of her rape. She told Tapish the truth, which was taken in a proper manner by Tapish. However, Tapish hid something about his past, but Vanraj was doubtful. Anupamaa gave Paritosh the job of a waiter at her restaurant. However, Paritosh started to create problems for Anupamaa at the restaurant.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a high-voltage drama with Abhira lying in the court about her marriage being forced upon her. Armaan got angry and questioned her as to why she had to lie in court. However, Abhira remained silent as Dadisa executed her plan of bringing Madhav and Vidya closer. Dadisa asked Abhira to get out of the house silently without revealing anything. Armaan fought with Abhira for lying. Abhira lied to him that she hated him and his family, as a result of which Armaan called an end to their relationship. Ruhi used the opportunity and told Vidya that she was in love with Armaan before marriage, and that Armaan had decided to sacrifice his love for Rohit. Ruhi wanted Vidya to unite Armaan and Ruhi. Vidya told Dadisa that they should now get Armaan married to Ruhi. Abhira heard this, and she had an emotional breakdown. At the exam hall, she was not able to handle herself. However, for her mother’s sake, she wrote the exam. Armaan agreed to marry Ruhi and this broke Abhira’s heart further. She left the house after Dadisa showed her the divorce certificate. Before leaving, Dadisa forced Armaan to remove Abhira’s mangalsutra.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week emotional drama with Karan revealing before Rajveer that he is his son. Karan after slitting his wrist, told Rajveer about him loving Rajveer and Preeta a lot. Karan asked for Rajveer’s forgiveness. Rajveer tried his best to arrest Karan’s bleeding. Nidhi came home and blamed Rajveer for Karan’s condition. Preeta nursed Karan, but Nidhi created a big issue. Dadi dared Nidhi to throw Preeta out of the house. Karan came out of the room and questioned on the fight that was happening in the house. Dadi complained about Nidhi to him. Karan warned Nidhi and told the family to not talk against Preeta and Rajveer. He warned them of leaving the house. Preeta took care of a weak Karan. Nidhi took over Preeta’s responsibilities and wanted her to go out of the house. However, Preeta decided to stay in the house and take care of Dadi and Karan. Nidhi questioned Karan about his relationship with Rajveer. Preeta defended Rajveer and sided with him. Karan scolded Nidhi over her thought process. Preeta met Shaurya in jail and apologized on behalf of Rajveer. Preeta confronted Rajveer about working with Anshuman Pandey.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, Churmura Kumar trying to take advantage of Tapu Sena’s good deeds. Chana Kumar and Kurmura Kumar had a tussle. Chana Kumar asked Jetha to remove Kurmura Kumar’s banner from his stall. Chana asked Jetha to tell the society members to stop helping Kurmura. Gokuldham members had a split decision as a few supported Chana while a few supported Kurmura.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions saw over the last week big drama with Ganga meeting Pavitra and getting angry at her for ruining his life. Flora disrupted her birthday celebration and behaved unruly with Ganga’s family. Rukmini got to know that all of the property had been transferred in Doree’s name. Rukmini pushed Pavitra to use Flora to get closer to Ganga. Pavitra planned to get Ganga and Flora together, which would keep Ganga away from Doree. Doree told Mansi that she should not remarry Anand. Mansi hid her true feelings from both Ganga and Doree. Pavitra told Ganga that Flora was his daughter. Pavitra blamed Doree for being responsible for Flora and Ganga’s separation. Pavitra threatened to kill herself if Ganga did not accept Flora as his daughter.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, big drama with Angad requesting Sahiba to tell the whole world that he was the father of Akeer, thus solving the problem. However, Sahiba refused to do so. Diljeet threatened Sahiba to come to him for her son’s sake. Angad talked to Diljeet and he struck a deal with Angad. Diljeet told Angad that he could meet Akeer if he came with Sahiba. Angad and Sahiba were called to Diljeet’s party, where Manbeer and the Brar family ladies also came. Diljeet told Angad that he had to don the garb of a waiter and serve his guests, if he needed to meet Akeer. Angad was angry when Diljeet forced Sahiba to dance with him.

